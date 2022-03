Tears For Fears have announced they will play an intimate London show at Shepherd's Bush Empire on Monday July 4. Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal will release their first new album as Tears For Fears in 17 years, The Tipping Point, this Friday, February 25. Tickets for what must be one of the smallest gigs the duo have played for years also go on sale on Friday at 10am. Tickets will be available here.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO