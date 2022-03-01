5 DIY Treestand Projects to Prepare for Fall Deer Hunting

I’ve never intentionally gone shed hunting, but my daughter, Vayda, and I have been lucky enough to find antler sheds in the spring on a couple of occasions. Vayda has an eye for deer antler sheds. She was only four years old when she found her first deer antler....
Anyone who spends time in bear country always entertains the idea that they could be charged by a bear, but never truly imagines it happening until it does. Running into a bear will get your heart pumping pretty fast on its own, but when the bear acts aggressive it hits a whole new level.
As Mother Nature drops blankets of snow across the country and the temperature plunges, deer season has come to an end for most of us. The end of deer season signals a short hiatus from the woods, and more time spent indoors and out of the elements. But rabbit season is still open. So if you’ve been wanting to try bowhunting with a traditional bow, right now is the time to get back in the woods.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When duck hunting, you will be spending a great deal of time in the water. The best duck hunting waders keep you dry without limiting your mobility. If the waders include boots, the boots should have cleated, slip-resistant traction so you can easily and confidently move through treacherous terrain such as mud. TIDEWE Chest Waders are a favorite because they include all of the desirable features, plus they are manufactured to be extremely durable.
“It’s the little things in life,” people will tell you—generally emphasizing an appreciation of the small daily details that we often forget or ignore. Well, it’s also the little things that can make for some of our most memorable experiences. The guys in this video intended to have a relaxing and, sure, hopefully exciting day of fishing. But simply forgetting to un-hitch the tow-sled shelter resulted in something that they’ll (hopefully) be able to laugh about for years.
Matt Kelley and his group of hunters in Alabama were hoisting what they thought was an 8-point buck they had killed up onto the skinning rack when they noticed that something was missing. The deer had a full rack of solid antlers but no male reproductive parts. Instead, it appeared...
An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
When Patrick Guyette went for a walk in the central Massachusetts woods on a cold, snowy afternoon in early January, the bowhunter was hoping to maybe find a couple of early sheds lying around. He found more than just a pair of antlers, however, when he stumbled upon a bloody scene that reminded him of just how unforgiving the natural word can appear: On an iced-over pound, a mortally wounded buck was lying in a pool of its own blood.
Bagging an eight-point buck is a respectable accomplishment in Alabama deer hunting, but nothing terribly unusual. Bringing down an eight-point doe is a different matter. According to a report on outdooralabama.com, a site run by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, that’s just what happened during a recent hunt in west-central Alabama.
In the wild, there are no rules. It doesn't matter what you think belongs to you, if you're in the wild, especially if it involves food, the competition is real. Some hunters found that out the hard way when a bunch of deer meat that they had worked hard to get was swiped by one of the most elusive and sneaky predators around the bobcat.
In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
Freedom to go where you want, when you want, is what makes RV travel so appealing. You can head south when snow is in the forecast, or stay a couple of extra days when you stumble upon somewhere amazing. But with all that freedom comes unpredictability, and sometimes, you may...
A surprising friendship has formed between a coyote and badger in the Colorado wilderness, trail cameras have revealed. The National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center began posting trail camera photos of the pair this week, calling it an “incredible partnership.”. “This is a relationship that is not often seen,” the...
This video of what happened to these two ice fishermen on a Minnesota lake is equal parts terrifying and hilarious. It could have been a lot worse. Ice fishing is big in South Dakota but it's a religion in the Land Of 10,000 Lakes. In this viral video, you can...
If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
On a 52-mile training run Feb. 3 with her sled dogs, Bridgett Watkins noticed a bull moose several hundred yards away. That’s not unusual in Alaska, and normally moose give humans and dogs a wide berth, she told Outdoor Life. Not this time, though. The moose kept reappearing through...
February's freezing temperatures may make you want to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, but it also presents a great opportunity to head out for new outdoor adventures. Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must and if you're planning on hitting the slopes, packing up for hikes, or just suiting up to go out for dinner, right now you can save up to 50% on top outerwear from The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's Season Send-Off sale.
Dedicated hunters often boast of their love for the sport and admiration for their prey’s survival skills. However, while it’s always nice to bring home game at the end of the day, it’s even better when the latest score is also a trophy. However, sometimes, when scoring the trophy outweighs the reward of bringing home a few good meals, it can lead to a world of trouble. Just ask one Montana trophy moose poacher as he just received a lifetime ban on hunting and trapping.
A group of Alaskans were out riding snowmachines near Hatcher Pass last weekend when they helped a young bull moose out of a sticky situation. The moose had broken through a weak layer of snow and ice that covered a flowing creek, and was discovered floundering and trapped in the creek bed.
