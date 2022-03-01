Pros and cons of Packers using franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers have one week to decide on whether or not to use the franchise tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. The deadline to apply the tag on pending free agents is Tuesday, March 8.

Adams is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons but has an expiring contract. If the Packers don’t use the tag, the team would have to get a long-term deal done before the start of the new league year on March 16 to prevent Adams from reaching free agency.

It’s certainly possible the tag will become a necessity.

Here are the pros and cons of the Packers using the tag on Adams:

Pros of using the tag

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

– Using the tag would ensure Adams doesn’t get to free agency and has no pathway to leaving Green Bay without significant compensation coming back to the Packers.

– If Adams didn’t get the tag and departed Green Bay to sign a deal with a new team in free agency, the max compensation the Packers would get back is a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2023. Losing a potential future Hall of Fame receiver for a late Day 2 pick? Ouch.

– Using the tag would extend the negotiation window on a long-term deal, which is the likely goal for both sides. Adams and the Packers would get until mid-July to figure out a new deal. Time is always important in negotiations. The two sides likely need all the time they can get to complete a new deal.

– Aaron Rodgers probably isn’t coming back to Green Bay without Adams. At the very least, using the tag would ensure Adams has no chance of departing in free agency, likely increasing the chances of returning Rodgers. But this is a delicate balancing act.

– The tag is expensive, but worth it, at least in this case. Adams might turn 30 in December, but he’s still producing at an elite level and has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, he was as dominant as ever in 2021 and should be highly effective as a player for at least 2-3 more seasons, barring injury.

– If ever the Packers were going to break from norms and use the tag, this would be it. Adams is an elite player at a valuable position. Keeping him would fit the Packers’ plan to go all-in on the 2022 season.

– Using the tag keeps open the possibility of executing a tag-and-trade. If the Packers do plan to move on, using the tag and then trading Adams to the highest bidder for maximum draft capital is probably the preferred option.

– Even if Rodgers doesn’t return, using the tag to keep Adams for the succession plan at quarterback makes sense. Having an All-Pro No. 1 receiver would certainly help Jordan Love in Year 1 as the starter.

Cons of using the tag

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

– Using the tag would immediately add a little over $20 million to the Packers’ salary cap. The team has begun trimming cap commitments, but adding a huge chunk of salary to the cap before the start of the new league year would really complicate the team’s path to getting under the cap to open 2022. In other words, using the tag on Adams likely means losing out on bringing back several other free agents, such as linebacker De’Vondre Campbell or receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

– Using the tag may upset Adams, and any other player that doesn’t want Adams to get the tag. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want Adams to get the tag, it might be hard for the team to apply it and risk alienating a player they want back. So much of this ties into how each individual move affects the quarterback.

– The tag would likely set up the framework for Adams to become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, likely at a price nearing $25 million per year. Can the Packers make this all work financially? Adams is undeniably great, and not having him on the team would be a risk, but the Packers would be taking an equally big risk spending a big chunk of the cap on a receiver approaching 30.

– The Packers don’t like using the tag and view it as nothing more than a last-resort option.

Prediction

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Deadlines spur action, but unless Adams and the Packers have made a lot of progress on a new deal, the tag looks like the most likely outcome. Maybe the team will get closer to the deadline and cave on some of Adams’ contractual demands, especially if Aaron Rodgers returns. Getting a long-term deal done is the best-case scenario, but the two sides might need the extra time afforded by the tag to get there. The least likely outcome? No tag, and Adams getting to unrestricted free agency. The Packers won’t let Adams leave Green Bay for a third-round compensatory pick in 2023. The guess here is the franchise tag is used as a vehicle for getting a new deal done or maximizing the return on losing Adams.