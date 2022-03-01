Hillsboro Police Log: Feb. 14-20, 2022

This week's calls include: a vandalized window, a bandit without a license, and a car crash at the airport.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Feb. 14

A person reported their vehicle in the 2000 block of Southeast 63rd Avenue was entered overnight and their wallet and iPhone were stolen.

A man who was trespassed from a location in the 300 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue removed security cameras. The man ignored and resisted officers when contacted and was arrested for interfering with police, resisting arrest, harassment and a probation violation.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Someone in the 300 block of Southeast 16th Avenue reported their 1999 Toyota Sienna van was stolen overnight.

A woman was arrested after she struck her boyfriend with a dog choker chain in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

A man was arrested after intentionally causing over $2,000 in damages to the window of a business near Northwest Stucki Avenue and Venetian Drive.

A man was contacted in a suspicious black Saab near Northeast Moore Court and Elam Young Parkway. He took off in the vehicle crashing into a nearby stop sign. He fled on foot but was caught by officers. The man fought with officers and was arrested on charges of felony elude, hit-and-run (property), resisting arrest, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Thursday, Feb. 17

A man who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals eluded officers after they tried stopping him. The male started driving into oncoming traffic near Northwest Cornell Road and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road, so the pursuit was terminated.

A man driving an unlicensed red Chevy Silverado Z71 stole over $2,500 worth of merchandise from a business in the 18000 block of Northwest Evergreen Parkway.

Friday, Feb. 18

A victim had their black toy hauler stolen in the 700 block of Northeast Sunrise Lane.

A man cut himself on purpose in the Southeast Maple Street and 16th Avenue and when officers arrived, the injury required officers to apply a tourniquet. The male was taken to the hospital.

Saturday, Feb. 19

A man in the 1100 block of Southeast Oak Street was arrested on a follow-up domestic violence case where he menaced his girlfriend in January with a gun and then he pushed her in February.

A suspect broke the glass to a business in the 800 block of Northeast 25th Avenue and tried to make entry into the safe.

Sunday, Feb. 20

A man tried to grab money out of a cash drawer in the 2500 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Officers spotted suspect getting into a gold Honda. The suspect then eluded officers as they tried to stop him.

A woman driving her vehicle at an estimated 100 mph rolled multiple times, crashing through the fence at the airport in the 2800 block of Northeast Cornell Road. She was ejected with injuries. Her blood alcohol content was measured at more than thrice the legal limit.

{loadposition sub-article-02}