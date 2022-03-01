Former correctional officers sentenced in jail beating, DOJ said

A judge sentenced three former correctional officers on Tuesday after they violated an incarcerated person’s civil rights during an assault, according to the Department of Justice .

Coty Michael Wiltgen, Ethan Burkett and William Shackelford were previously correctional officers at the Hamilton Correctional Institution Annex in Jasper near the border between Florida and Georgia. Wiltgen, of Live Oak, and Shackelford, of Valdosta, Ga., pleaded guilty in June 2021 to the violations. Burkett, also from Valdosta, pleaded guilty in July 2021. Court documents said all three men were on duty on March 3, 2020, when they attacked an incarcerated person who was handcuffed and lying on the floor.

The assault happened after the victim, while chasing another incarcerated person, pushed Burkett off his path. After pushing Burkett, the victim walked away but Wiltgen sprayed him with pepper spray. The victim laid down on the floor, offering no resistance while Wiltgen cuffed him.

Wiltgen and Shackelford escorted the “cooperative and compliant” victim outside of the facility and outside of the camera’s viewpoint, according to the DOJ.

They made the handcuffed victim “fall on the ground,” and Wiltgen kicked him in the face 15 times, the DOJ reported . He also used a racial epithet and spat on the victim. Shackelford put a knee in the victim’s back to keep him from moving and hit him twice. Burkett joined the assault later, striking the victim twice with an open hand before punching the victim.

The victim was screaming during the assault before Wiltgen kicked him in the face and rendered him unconscious.

Wiltgen received 37 months in prison for the assault and two years of supervised release. Burkett received 31 months and one year of supervised release. Shackelford received 25 months and one year of supervised release.