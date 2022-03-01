Young mom and year-old daughter killed by fire in their Brooklyn apartment, neighbors lament ‘heartbreaking’ loss

A 22-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed by a fast-moving fire in their Brooklyn home Tuesday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted inside their top-floor apartment in the two-story home on Agate Court near Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 9:49 a.m., FDNY officials said.

The young mother and her baby girl were pulled from the burning apartment and taken to Interfaith Medical Center, but neither could be saved. Their names were not immediately released.

A third person suffered a minor injury.

It took 60 firefighters to bring the fire under control at 11:18 a.m. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Neighbors struggled to come to grips with the tragedy.

“It was a lot of smoke. I could smell it in my building,” said Joette Bryant, 54. “So I looked out the window and I could see that the building across the street was on fire, and the fire trucks started coming. And then they started with the second ladder, so then I realized it was more serious than what I thought.”

Bryant lives around the corner, and her block and the one where the blaze broke out share a tenant association. The two groups throw joint block parties, she said, so she knows some of the residents from those affairs.

“I found out that there was a woman and a baby that were killed in the fire,” she said. “I know of them but I don’t know them. My heart goes out to the family. The mother, the family. I really feel sorry about that.”

Another neighbor called the deaths “heartbreaking.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he saw a male jump out a back window to escape the fire, and that a bloodstained do-rag lying on the sidewalk was his. He added the young mother was new to the building and that he didn’t know her.

“They put up two ladders, one to the window, one to the roof,” he said of firefighting efforts. “Smoke was billowing out. The fire was in the back.”

The man recounted that horrified neighbors at the scene all sighed in unison when the bodies were carried out of the building.

Bryant, from the block association, said she is no stranger to fire. Her building had one in December.

“We had a fire, an electrical fire in my building,” she said. “The fire caused us not to have lights for over a month.”

“There are a lot of fires going on,” Bryant said. “It’s bad enough you have to dodge bullets. Now you have to worry about fires.”