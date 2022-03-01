ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘Shooting themselves in the foot’: Committee guts Kansas bill to protect water

By Allison Kite
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH8rL_0eSddUCP00

The prospects for a major overhaul of Kansas water programs dimmed Tuesday after a legislative committee gutted a reform bill meant to give cabinet-level importance to a near crisis in Kansas.

“What ended up happening is we kicked the can down the road again,” said Rep. Ron Highland, chairman of the House Water Committee.

For more than a year, Highland’s committee has studied the myriad water issues facing Kansas. In some areas of western Kansas, the aquifer is expected to dry out in the next 10 or 20 years. Some small towns are out of compliance with drinking water rules, and upgrades would bankrupt them.

Committee leaders proposed a complete restructuring of state departments handling water issues and establishment of a new secretary position, vaulting water concerns into the governor’s cabinet.

But the bill put them at odds with Kansas’ largest water user: agriculture. And the state’s agriculture industry, committee leaders suspected, was responsible for an amendment proposed Tuesday to strike nearly all of the proposals.

The committee passed an amended bill that would carve out sales tax revenue to fund water projects and require some additional reporting from local officials overseeing groundwater management in southern and western Kansas. The amendment stripped the restructuring of state agencies and other reforms meant to give voice to water issues and give officials overseeing water independence from agricultural interests.

Highland, a Wamego Republican, and the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park, said they were frustrated by the outcome.

Vaughn said they are concerned about the depletion of groundwater in western Kansas. She said taking sales tax revenue, largely generated in eastern Kansas, and spending it without rethinking the way water is managed and protected wouldn’t change much.

“We’re just throwing more money at the problem,” she said.

Highland said he knew the amendment was coming after the state’s agricultural industry groups attempted to lobby him. He suspected it came directly from the industry.

“They’ve decided to fight any change at all, and I think the future, unfortunately … we’re having urban vs. rural discussions,” Highland said.

Kent Askren, public policy director for the Kansas Farm Bureau, objected to the notion the organization was opposed to any kind of change. He said the organization laid out its priorities before the bill was revealed and bemoaned that the bill text was revealed just a few days before hearings began.

“We want to see progress made because our members’ very livelihood and even ability to live in those areas depends upon having good water policy,” Askren said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhZCc_0eSddUCP00

Rep. Ron Highland, right, and Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, center, listen as Rep. Joe Newland explains an amendment he proposed to gut a bill aimed at overhauling the way Kansas manages water. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The amendment’s sponsor, Rep. Joe Newland, a Neodesha Republican and former Kansas Farm Bureau board member, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Overhauling water

The original House Bill 2686 would have established a new Kansas Department of Water and Environment to replace fractured departments dealing with water under the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Water Authority and other agencies.

Highland has said having a cabinet-level secretary focused on water could have helped prevent more than a decade of underfunding of the state’s water plan.

In the past almost 15 years, Highland said, water projects have been underfunded to the tune of about $85 million.

Gov. Laura Kelly has proposed fully funding the state’s part of water programs — $8 million — for the first time in more than a decade.

But fully addressing the state’s ever-smaller supply of water will take more like $55 million per year, according to a task force convened under former Gov. Sam Brownback .

The original bill would have increased fees for water users that haven’t changed in about 40 years and levy new ones on some irrigators to raise another $8 million per year.

The most controversial element of the original bill would have given more power to residents residing within groundwater management districts who do not hold water rights. Right now, to serve on the board of a groundwater management district, someone must own at least 40 contiguous acres or a right to withdraw water on their property.

Highland and water law experts have said requiring property ownership to vote on water issues is likely unconstitutional.

In a competing amendment to the one that passed, Highland proposed setting aside the groundwater management district reforms for now. But he said GMDs have been charged for decades with halting the decline of water in aquifers in arid western Kansas.

“With the exception of one, not much has been done,” he said.

Askren said he hoped even those who were disappointed with Tuesday’s outcome would get behind the gutted bill because it provides more funds for water projects.

“I haven’t heard anybody yet who doesn’t want more funding,” Askren said. “… If that’s true, then why would we not all get behind that and try to push this past the finish line?”

Vaughn said the committee was put in the position of working in opposition to the state’s agricultural industry — a politically powerful group of organizations. She noted farmers would be the most affected if water runs out in western Kansas.

“The very people this impacts have 10, 20, 30 years left of water before it’s no longer going to exist,” Vaughn said.

She added: “I really feel that they are shooting themselves in the foot.”

Highland said the amended bill doesn’t do much because it eliminated most of the underlying proposals.

“I’m not the loser; I think the state of Kansas is the loser today,” Highland said.

An earlier version of this article misspelled Kent Askren’s name. It has been updated.

The post ‘Shooting themselves in the foot’: Committee guts Kansas bill to protect water appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly frightens Kansas Republicans. A new amendment push exposes their desperation.

Gov. Laura Kelly scares and infuriates Kansas Republican legislators so much they want to amend the constitution to protect them from her dastardly ways. That’s the message of an absurd proposal heard Wednesday in the House of Representatives. If approved by both chambers, and voters this fall, it would let legislators set and reject rules […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly frightens Kansas Republicans. A new amendment push exposes their desperation. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Believe it or not, sanity has broken out among these three Kansas Republicans

For those who look at Kansas politics and despair, I’m here with good news. We’re seeing distinct signs of sanity on the conservative side of the aisle, and not a bit too late. Within the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen three high-profile Republicans buck the trends and speak up for the truth. They have […] The post Believe it or not, sanity has broken out among these three Kansas Republicans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Proposal to ban cities from banning plastic bags pits Sierra Club against Kansas Chamber

TOPEKA — Sierra Club lobbyist Zack Pistora told lawmakers he could talk at length about the “big mess” plastic bags have created for aquatic ecosystems, landscape and infrastructure in Kansas. But the real problem with Senate Bill 493, he said, is an assault on democracy. The Kansas Chamber, manufacturers of plastic bags, and service industry […] The post Proposal to ban cities from banning plastic bags pits Sierra Club against Kansas Chamber appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate committee unable to advance anti-wind bills, chairman says

One of a half-dozen bills opponents say are meant to end renewable energy in Kansas won’t make it out of committee, the senator leading the charge said Wednesday.  As he prepared to adjourn the Senate Utilities Committee, Sen. Mike Thompson, a Johnson County Republican, seemed to say there weren’t enough senators on the 11-member committee […] The post Kansas Senate committee unable to advance anti-wind bills, chairman says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Highland
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Sam Brownback
Washington Times

Biden DOJ sues Missouri over law to protect Second Amendment rights

The Biden administration sued Missouri this week over a state law that aims to upend some federal firearm restrictions. Missouri enacted the Second Amendment Preservation Act in June, which makes it unlawful for state and local law enforcement to enforce federal laws that encroach upon the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.
MISSOURI STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Busts Illegal Medical Marijuana Farms, Were the Chinese Involved?

The news just broke this morning about a huge drug bust, possibly one of the largest in state history. Agents and officers of the OBN (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) along with the OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) and the OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) in a joint task force raided 9 illegal marijuana farms in Oklahoma. It's being reported that it was one of the biggest counter-drug operations to date.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Former Kansas congressman Pompeo quick to heap praise on Russia’s ruthless Putin

Watching Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the past few years, many words come to mind. Strongman. Ruthless. Megalomaniacal. If you’re former secretary of state and Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo, though, those words are “talented,” “savvy,” and “capable statesman.” With Russia in the process of invading Ukraine — a sovereign nation with an elected president — […] The post Former Kansas congressman Pompeo quick to heap praise on Russia’s ruthless Putin appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water District#Water Board#Water Supply#The House Water Committee#Democrat
Kansas Reflector

Faith leaders and educators urge lawmakers to reject bills undermining Kansas schools

TOPEKA — A coalition of Kansas faith leaders and education advocates are calling on lawmakers to reject legislation currently being drafted to ban or restrict teaching about U.S. racial history. More than 50 people gathered Tuesday on the first floor of the Capitol in Topeka to rally against what they considered a concerted effort to […] The post Faith leaders and educators urge lawmakers to reject bills undermining Kansas schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas education board to meet over commissioner’s ‘inappropriate’ comment about American Indians

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education plans to meet Friday behind closed doors to discuss an “inappropriate” comment education commissioner Randy Watson made earlier this month regarding American Indians. Two board members said they were aware of the comment but unsure of the exact wording. A quote posted on social media couldn’t be […] The post Kansas education board to meet over commissioner’s ‘inappropriate’ comment about American Indians appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House overwhelmingly rejects proposal to ban no-knock warrants

TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson says he can count on one hand the number of times he executed a no-knock search warrant during his 31 years in law enforcement. The Bonner Springs Republican says he is certified in the use of special weapons and tactics and has written articles on the subject. There are times, […] The post Kansas House overwhelmingly rejects proposal to ban no-knock warrants appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senators approve nearly two dozen bills as leadership turns toward maps and budget

TOPEKA — Kansas senators backed a flurry of bills with a few close calls Wednesday, their final day before going on a weeklong hiatus. Of note among the nearly two dozen bills considered and later approved were a measure allowing autonomous delivery robots to operate in the state, an effort to curb deceptive legal advertising […] The post Kansas senators approve nearly two dozen bills as leadership turns toward maps and budget appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Constitutional amendment providing Kansas Legislature oversight of executive branch fails in House

TOPEKA — House Republicans failed Thursday to gather sufficient support for a constitutional amendment that could provide legislators with new oversight of the executive branch. The resolution, if passed by a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers and approved by a popular vote of Kansans, would add a new section to the state constitution providing […] The post Constitutional amendment providing Kansas Legislature oversight of executive branch fails in House appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy