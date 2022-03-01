ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Girl’ Actor Ralph Ahn Dies at 95: ‘Always the Funniest Scenes’

By Tomás Mier
 1 day ago
Ralph Ahn, the actor behind New Girl ‘s beloved character Tran has died at age 95.

On Sunday, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles shared the news of his passing on Facebook. “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of the late Ralph Ahn,” he wrote in Korean, calling him “the greatest spiritual leader of our time.” (Ahn’s father was Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, an activist for Korean independence, who led the settlement of Korean people in the U.S. in the early 1900s.)

Shortly after the KAFLA post, Ahn’s fellow cast members from the Fox sitcom expressed their condolences, including Jake Johnson, who called Ahn “so much fun to work with.”

“He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set,” wrote Johnson , who played Tran’s friend Nick Miller in the show. “I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends.” (In the post’s comments, Zooey Deschanel also shared her sadness, writing, “Noooooo.”)

Lamorne Morris, who played the character Winston Bishop, also shared his condolences in an Instagram tribute. “ Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl . Always the funniest scenes in the episode,” he wrote. “This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in y’all thoughts and prayers.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lamorne Morris (@lamorne)

Under Morris’ post, Hannah Simone (who plays Cece Parekh) commented, “ He was so funny and made everyone in a scene with him funnier. Love to his family and friends.”

Along with his role in New Girl , Ahn made appearances on Gilmore Girls , The Golden Girls , Eyes of an Angel , and Panther .

KAFLA is planning a community funeral in Los Angeles for the late actor.

