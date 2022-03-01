ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks Bentley & Elle King Debut New Song During Ryman Auditorium Show

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Elle King took the stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Dierks Bentley joined her as the pair debuted a new song: “Worth A Shot.” King took to Instagram with a heartfelt reflection of her performance, and within the caption hailed Bentley as “the most wonderful, life changing, and inspiring person. I look up to you, respect you, and love you to no end.”

“Worth A Shot” is the latest collaboration between King and Bentley, who teamed up on “Different For Girls” in 2016. The song reflects on the ways men and women often react differently after a painful breakup: “It's different for girls when their hearts get broke/ They can't tape it back together with a whiskey and Coke/ They don't take someone home and act like it's nothing/ They can't just switch it off every time they feel something/ A guy gets drunk with his friends and he might hook up/ Fast forward through the pain, pushing back when the tears come on/ But it's different for girls”

Bentley also shared a photo on Instagram from his performance with King, saying that it was “so fun to debut a new song we have together… love you Elle!” King also included shout-outs to other artists following her night at the Ryman, including Miranda Lambert , Ashley McBryde and Fancy Hagood . See her post here :

“Tonight we played the Legendary @theryman ! There is a magic to this true church of music. I am proud to say that it was my show, but it felt like all of ours. The Brethren and I took a moment and started off our night with gratitude and I remember saying “Let’s just enjoy this one” and to say we did that would be an understatement. This was more than just a show. It was a celebration of music, friendship, love, being together again. I am honored and feel TRULY blessed to have such incredible people that I get to call my friends. I am humbled and in complete awe from tonight. Thank you for being there with us. @mirandalambert I love you. You make my heart smile and I become a better person from being around you. @dierksbentley you are the most wonderful, life changing, and inspiring person. I look up to you, respect you, and love you to no end. @ashleymcbryde you are the most bad ass crazy bish there is. And you run damn fast! You’re fearless. @fancyhagood needs to stop singing so well you’re making me look bad. And to everyone who came tonight, thank you for singing-feeling-dancing-existing-being. I will never forget this. ❤️”

See Bentley’s post here :

