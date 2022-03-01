Rawlins redrawing wards following population decrease of 1,000 people

ST. CLOUD — Population growth on St. Cloud's western and southern sides has required the city to draw new boundaries for its ward system. St. Cloud grew by 5% from 2010 to 2020, with much of the growth in Ward 3 and Ward 4. Meanwhile, Ward 1, which includes downtown, the St. Cloud State University campus and some core neighborhoods, saw a decline in residents. But the population difference for the wards was fewer than 1,000 residents, according to Mayor Dave Kleis, so the ward system didn't require an overhaul.
