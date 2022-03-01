ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Hamilton To The Jets In Latest Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzHgP_0eSdavwX00

There is no doubt that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the only question is how high. Mock drafts are all over the place, with Hamilton going anywhere between No. 2 and No. 15 in the draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees Hamilton being near the top of the draft in his latest mock draft.

"I'm going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you're thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense." - Kiper Jr.

The Jets have not drafted a Notre Dame player since 1993 when it selected punter Craig Hentrich, but he never actually played for the Jets. Before that the Jets had not selected Notre Dame player since it took linebacker Bob Crable in the 1st Round of the 1982 draft.

New York has only selected four Notre Dame players since the NFL merger.

Hamilton finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, 16 pass break ups and eight interceptions. The Atlanta native picked off three passes this despite going out for the season during the first quarter of Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC, which was the seventh game of the season.

Hamilton made a number of impressive plays this season, which helped him earn consensus All-American honors despite playing in just over six games this season.

Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive back taken in the first round since 2012 when former Irish star Harrison Smith was picked No. 29 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Smith went on to become a six-time Pro Bowler and two tie All-Pro during his career.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency. Pittsburgh was interested in Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Mel Kiper Jr.
Person
Kyle Hamilton
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Mock Draft#Drafts#American Football#Espn#Notre Dame#All American#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden turns considerable profit selling his Vegas estate

Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for allowing emails of his to be released that ultimately forced him to resign as Raiders head coach. He would no doubt like to recoup some of the $60 million that was supposedly left on the purported 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the team four years ago. He may or may not see any of that money, but Tuesday it was reported that he did pull in quite a haul in the sale of his Vegas home.
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Mel Kiper names his favorite quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper released his second mock draft of the offseason on Tuesday morning. Following his second mock draft being released, Kiper has addressed his favorite quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. While Kiper favors Pickett, he also notes that Liberty’s Malik...
NFL
AllLions

Why Mel Kiper Sees Matt Corral Becoming Detroit Lions' Next Quarterback

The Detroit Lions are expecting to enter the 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff starting under center. This year's draft class at the quarterback position does not appear to be on par with those of the past few seasons. It's unfortunate, since general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' personnel...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback. During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open. Before...
NFL
Detroit News

Ex-NFL player signed briefly by Lions sought in fatal stabbing

Cleveland — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. Wilkerson was signed by the Detroit Lions during the...
DETROIT, MI
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
Morning Sun

Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 mock draft 1.0

Brad Holmes is heading into his second draft as Detroit Lions general manager loaded with assets. The Lions will have nine picks to start the draft, with the opportunity to do some wheeling and dealing. With Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell working closely together, the team will try to...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy