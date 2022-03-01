ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi man gets more than 37 years for sexual assault, murder of 2-year-old

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
A Tucker man was sentenced today to 450 months in federal prison for the sexual assault and murder of a child on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.

According to court documents, Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old female on June 8, 2019, in the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Hickman pled guilty in U.S. District Court on July 13, 2021, before U.S. District Judge David Bramlette.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne prosecuted the case.

