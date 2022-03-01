A Gamecube Keyboard Controller (Preonic modded) #Keyboards #Nintendo @peachewire

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
