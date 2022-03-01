ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Best Head tennis racket

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a passion for engineering and high-quality athletic equipment, the Head Co. has been around for over 70 years. Head’s tennis division began in 1968 and continues to provide cutting-edge tennis rackets used by some of the world’s best players, including...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
mycolumbuspower.com

Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Serena Williams launched her Best Dressed collection on the synchronic day of 02/22/2022. The Tennis pro, fashion designer, and future bodybuilder took to Instagram to announce her latest creations, inspired by strong women everywhere. In her post she wrote, “
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Tennis Players#Racket#Bestreviews#The Head Co
Reuters

Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been handed wild cards for this month's Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Tuesday. The BNP Paribas Open Twitter page posted a photo of the pair with the caption: "Here they come." Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, whose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka Gets Fortnite Character With Custom Outfits

Naomi Osaka is the latest superstar to enter the world of Fortnite -- the tennis sensation is joining the game's Icon Series with her own custom outfits!!. The popular game made the big announcement this week ... saying the 24-year-old will have two unique looks available for purchase starting Thursday.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Djokovic splits with long-time coach Vajda

MELBOURNE, March 2 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic split with his long-time coach Marian Vajda at the end of the 2021 season, ending one of tennis's most enduring and successful partnerships, the Serbian former world number one said. Slovak Vajda has been a near-constant through Djokovic's career, helping him to 20...
TENNIS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Best draft stopper

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drafts are a common occurrence, especially in older homes. Outdoor air entering your house also may be expensive because it makes efficiently heating and cooling your home a challenge. Draft stoppers create a physical barrier that blocks the flow of...
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Alan Shipnuck has "some incredibly damaging information" about Phil Mickelson

While the dust continues to settle after Phil Mickelson's shocking remarks about the PGA Tour and a new Saudi Golf League were made public, golf biographer Alan Shipnuck has revealed he is in "possession of some incredibly damaging information" about golf's oldest major champion. Shipnuck released an excerpt of Mickelson's...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy