ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TDE Signs Florida Singer-Rapper Doechii

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Dawg Entertainment has a new artist on their roster. The West Coast based label has signed rising singer and rapper Doechii (Instagram here). Doechii (previously known as Iamdoechii) started making music in...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Become First Rappers to Win a Grammy – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince becoming the first rappers to win a Grammy award in 1989, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Yells at Paparazzi in Spanish After Being Asked About Kanye West – Watch

Lil Baby doesn't want to be bothered with paparazzi and even told them to leave him be in another language after he was asked some questions about Kanye West. In video footage captured by The Hollywood Fix on Feb. 11 and shared on their YouTube page, Lil Baby is seen with with Meek Mill leaving a Super Bowl party at restaurateur Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Calif. As the rappers are walking through a sea of paparazzi and photographers snapping photos and asking questions, Baby replies, "Me no hablo Inglés" to a pap who asked about Kanye West's recent social media back-and-forth about his divorce and children.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Reveals Classic Dr. Dre '2001' Song Was Originally Made For Him

Arriving seven long years after the release of his blockbuster debut album The Chronic, 2001 put Dr. Dre back on top of the rap game while modernizing his signature G-Funk sound, solidifying his status as Hip Hop’s preeminent sonic perfectionist. Co-produced by Mel-Man, the 6x platinum-certified album spawned a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Kanye
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Pharrell
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tde#Rapper#Top Dawg Entertainment#Tiktok#Outkast#House#Hdd
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine Confirms Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I. & Beanie Sigel Album Features

Conway The Machine has revealed the final tracklist for his new album God Don’t Make Mistakes before its Friday (February 25) arrival. The project is made up of 12 tracks, with features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Jill Scott and others, including his Drumwork signees Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Remy Ma Suggests Baby Name for Rihanna and A$AP, Says Women Can Have it All

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky need any help coming up with a name for their new baby, there's another rapper who has them covered -- Remy Ma. We caught up with the rapper/mommy leaving Won World Studios in NYC, and she suggested Rihanna and Rocky name their baby something that starts with the letter 'R' ... like their names.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy