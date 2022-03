A Pikeville man is facing numerous charges after, police said, he stalked his ex-girlfriend and burglarized her home, as well as attempted to use 911 calls to harass her. According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, on Feb. 25, officers received a 911 call reporting multiple males using drugs in a parking lot on Kentucky Avenue. The caller said that the men had run up a hillside to an address on Saad Avenue. The caller, the citation said, refused to give his identity or location, and ultimately called the 911 line a total of 11 times over the course of the next few hours, leading officers around the area, giving false information and disrupting both the emergency line and emergency services.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO