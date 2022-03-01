ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The North Face Urban Exploration Drops "Undyed" Collection

By Jake Silbert
Highsnobiety
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Face Japan — which, yes, is different than the VF Corp-owned company — has been up to some great stuff over the past year, between its maternity collection and customizable offerings, and that streak ain't ending any time soon. Just as winter peters out, TNF...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vf Corp#Japanese#Tnf#Nuptses
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
Hypebae

Giu Giu Drops Nature-Inspired SS22 "à la campagne" Collection

Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “à la campagne.”. Founder and designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani created the range during her summer holidays in Montvalent, France. The knitwear items arrive in a seasonal “Nonna” color palette, which takes inspiration from the earth, water and movement. Shades like brown “Tsuchi,” dusty green “Clay” and “Band-Aid” dominate the range. These colors are found on a selection of knit dresses and pants, as well as cropped tees, hoodies and turtleneck sweaters.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Nike ACG Unearths the Air Mada Low in “Vachetta Tan”

ACG has updated its hiking-inspired Air Mada Low in “Vachetta Tan.”. With its 90’s outdoor-wear aesthetic, the Air Mada Low silhouette, which made its debut in 1994, was updated in “Triple Black” and “Dark Teal” colorways earlier this year. Marking the third Air Mada Low colorway of the year, the “Vachetta Tan” offering has been refreshed with heritage ACG colors like tan, pine green and purple. The color-blocked design includes premium leather uppers, purple and pine green tactical shoelaces, pine green pull tabs and a black rubber sole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gives Western Vibes in Sleek Leather Suit, Snakeskin Tube Top and Brown Cowboy Boots for ‘Good Morning America’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katy Perry made a stylish appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer joined the morning show to discuss the latest season of “American Idol.” The new season will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 27th. Perry made quite the entrance as she stepped into the GMA studios in a full leather ensemble. “The Smurfs” star wore a brown knee-length jacket over a lemon-colored snakeskin tube top. She tied...
NFL
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Turned His Love of Footwear Into One of the World’s Most Coveted Brands

Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Fieg isn’t a designer, per se, though he’s more than just a retailer. The 39-year-old founder of Kith, a shoe store that grew into a brand of its own, plays many parts, but his single greatest talent may be knowing how to create a vibe. While this is clear from entering any one of his stores, from Los Angeles to London, it is particularly apparent when visiting the company’s headquarters. Located in an industrial, glass-clad complex on the Williamsburg waterfront, the lofty, almost 60,000-square-foot space hums with 120 cool-kid employees looking like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Kanye West Drops the First Collection for His Line With the Gap and Balenciaga

Click here to read the full article. Ye and Demna have officially released the first YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga. The debut offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance on Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in Miami. For now, the first eight styles have been released with more to come later this year. Together, the pieces aim to reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s creative approaches to utilitarian design concepts.  Items released include a denim jacket and pants, a range of logo tees and a hoodie. Additionally, an abstract dove motif is featured throughout the collection and represents an unnamed hope for the future. YEEZY...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy