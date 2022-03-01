ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No evidence of shots fired or injuries after lockdown at Hanford nuclear site

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9d2z_0eSdWAXO00

HANFORD, Wash. — Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation Site were evacuated and locked down after a report of a possible active shooter Tuesday morning, but law enforcement later said they found no evidence that shots were fired.

According to the Tri-City Herald, early reports were that someone armed with a shotgun was seen and shots were heard at about 10:40 a.m.

Employees in the 2750E Building in the 200 East Area were evacuated, according to a post on Hanford’s emergency operation center’s website. The building is an administrative office building near the center of the site.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Hanford Patrol and other law enforcement agencies searched the building where the shots were reported. Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said officers found no victims or signs of gunfire.

At 1:42 p.m., Hanford tweeted that employees could return to their normal duties, except for those who work in the 2750E Building, where the investigation was continuing.

At 1:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office said law enforcement was clearing the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

