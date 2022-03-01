ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence rocks Portland

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Numbers rise, faith in police drops, leaders scramble to find answers to soaring shootings, killings.

The mass shooting at the Feb. 19 social justice rally was shocking. Activist Brandy "June" Knightly, 60, was killed and four others were wounded by a man who reportedly holds right-wing views. He was only stopped by a gunman in the crowd.

The highly publicized incident sparked citywide outrage. It became even more political when the Portland Police Bureau was accused of intentionally identifying the suspect as a homeowner of no known political affiliations. Benjamin Smith, 43, is a renter with a documented history of extreme social media posts. He has been charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and assault.

Civil rights leaders including Don't Shoot Portland founder Teressa Raiford, accused the bureau of misidentifying Smith to make him appear sympathetic during a Feb. 25 press conference.

"We need to call it what it is. It was not an unfortunate situation," Raiford said. "It was a mass shooting by someone that had terroristic means."

Police Chief Chuck Lovell had previously said the bureau released what it believed was the best available information at the time.

But despite the intense focus on the Saturday confrontation, it was only one of a series of shootings in January and February that already are threatening to set a new record for 2022. In fact, it was not even the only mass shooting of the weekend. A mother was killed, her two children were wounded, and her fiancé was left in critical condition when their car was sprayed with bullets the very next night.

Adau Duop, 25, was the 17th person killed in Portland in 2022 — tying the 17 killed last January and February. Two more people were killed over the weekend, bringing the total to 19. Two others have died in officer-involved shootings. The victims have disproportionately been people of color. If this pace continues, more people will be killed in Portland this year than the record 92 in 2021.

Extremism experts say hate crimes deserve special attention and enhanced penalties because they are intended to terrorize entire communities. But the residents of the apartment complex where Duop lived told reporters that shooting terrorized them, too. Because no one has been arrested, they do not even know if the family was the intended target.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, shootings have surged in the city over the last two years, with a record 1,318 reported shootings in 2021. That was 36% more than the 917 reported in 2020, And that was 55% more than the 412 reported in 2019.

Preliminary figures show 237 shootings were reported to police in January and February of 2022. That is a 32% increase over the 179 shootings in the first two months of last year. In addition to the 19 people killed so far this year, 64 people were injured.

The increase has been especially severe since the City Council disbanded the Gun Violence Reduction Team during the height of the social justice protests sparked by the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25, 2020. Previously known as the Gang Enforcement Team, it had repeatedly been accused of racial profiling.

Shootings have soared in many other American cities, too. But they have continued increasing in Portland even after the council moved to reduce them by authorizing the police to form a new Enhanced Community Safety Team and new Focused Intervention Team. The council also has increased funding to community groups to reduce violence. And local law enforcement agencies have partnered with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice to identify guns used in multiple shootings.

Mayor Ted Wheeler struggled to explain that the entire city is traumatized by the surge in shootings during a Feb. 22 press conference. Almost all of the questions from reporters concerned only one, however: the shooting in Portland at the planned protest over police shootings (including the death of Amir Locke, a Black man killed in Minneapolis during a no-knock raid on Feb. 2).

Even though Benjamin Smith was under police guard at a hospital in serious condition, reporters questioned the seriousness of the investigation, in part because of the early mistaken press release.

Those at the Feb. 22 press conference stressed how seriously they take all these deaths because of their impact on loved ones and the larger community. In addition to Wheeler, they included Lovell, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Oregon's U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug, and Kieran L. Ramsey, Oregon's lead FBI agent. They pleaded for people with information about the shootings to contact law enforcement authorities, promising anonymity to protect against retaliation.

"Victims deserve justice, and harm cannot and will not go unaccounted for," Schmidt said.

But Raiford and others at the Feb. 25 press conference said it is unrealistic to expect people who do not trust the police to risk coming forward.

"You have to ask why those conditions exist in the first place," said Bobbin Singh, founding executive director of the Oregon Legal Resource Center.

By the numbers: Shootings per year in Portland

2019: 412 shootings

2020: 917 shootings

2021: 1,318 shootings

2022 to date: 237

Comprehensive Portland Police Bureau shooting statistics are available here.

Quality local journalism takes time and money.

