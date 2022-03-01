Cadillac’s Mallory Accepts Head Coaching Job for Spring Lake

CADILLAC — Cadillac head football coach Cody Mallory accepted the position to be the head coach of the Spring Lake varsity football program.

Mallory had been the head coach of the Vikings since 2015 where he led the program to a 35-37 overall record. Cadillac had improved in his last three seasons with the program, going 24-11, winning three district titles and making a trip to the Division 4 state championship in 2020 where they lost to Detroit Country Day.

He was named the Division 4 Coach of the Year and coached the West Team in the MHSFCA All-Star Game in 2020. He was the MHSFCA Regional Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to coming to Cadillac, Mallory was the defensive coordinator for Frankfort in 2014. He also coached there from 2003-2011 before becoming a head coach at Provo High School in Utah from 2012-13. He graduated from Grand Valley State.

He takes over a Spring Lake program that has made four straight playoff appearances and went 6-4 last season.