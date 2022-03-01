ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Barn Burns at Granite State Fairgrounds in Rochester, NH

By Dan Alexander
 6 days ago
A barn was destroyed by fire at the Granite State Fairgrounds Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:50 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Lafayette Street and found the barn fully engulfed, Rochester Fire...

NH State Police Cruiser Struck by Tire on Route 95

A New Hampshire State Police trooper's vehicle was struck by a tire that appears to have come from a tractor trailer on Route 95 late Thursday night. Trooper Hervieux was responding to a call in the northbound lanes in Greenland around 11 p.m. when her cruiser was struck by a tire that bounced across the median from the southbound truck. Hervieux was able to bring the cruiser to a safe stop without hitting other vehicles.
GREENLAND, NH
Snowmobiler Gets Lost After Going Off NH State Park Trail

A Raymond man riding his snowmobile in Pawtuckaway State Park Wednesday night became stuck in a brook when his machine became inoperable. NH Fish and Game said Thomas Simpson, 71, was riding on a single track trail inside the park in Nottingham when his machine became wedged between two trees around 5:45 p.m. He could not get it out, so he began walking and got lost when he went off the trail.
RAYMOND, NH
Fremont, New Hampshire Police Warn Community About Dangerous ‘Swatting’ Prank

Have you ever heard of "swatting"? I hadn't, until I recently read a post from the Fremont NH Police Department reporting an incident. The post said on the night of 02/24/2022, the Rockingham County Dispatch center received a 911 call that was reportedly from a Fremont resident. The caller said he lived on Midnight Sun Drive in Fremont, and that he had just shot and killed his mother. He also said he was going to kill his brother and then himself. The caller then hung up abruptly before any other information could be gathered.
FREMONT, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
