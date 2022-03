Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent ripples through the sports world, with athletes from Russia and beyond denouncing the acts of aggression ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Today, Russian athletes and teams are seeing the first official bans handed down from some of the biggest global sports organizations in the world, including FIFA, soccer's global governing body, and UEFA, which runs the sport in Europe. Both organizations are banning Russian teams on the club and national level from all competitions "until further notice," FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement today.

