As the Louisville Cardinals prepare to battle Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, senior forward Malik Williams is not with the team, according to Brett Dawson. One of the Cardinals’ most productive players was suspended earlier this season but returned to the team on Feb. 7, and while the details of his absence in Tuesday night’s ACC clash are unknown as of now, this is yet another instance that has hindered the Louisville program in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO