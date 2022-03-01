Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball and the NCAA Tournament Bubble
By David Cunningham
sportswar.com
2 days ago
A week ago, I addressed the question, "What will it take for Virginia Tech to reach the NCAA Tournament?". Since, the Hokies have won twice, both on the road. They gritted out a victory at...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Duke made a somewhat atypical request ahead of this year’s NCAA tournament. The Athletic’s Seth Davis confirmed ESPN’s Wright Thompson report that the Blue Devils asked to be placed in the Midwest region. When landing a top seed, Duke usually opts to play in the East region,...
Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including those at Louisville and Maryland, will also be a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Umoja Gibson held his nephew, Ethan Chargois stood with his family and Marvin Johnson’s extended family and friends, seemingly 50-strong, spread out across the hardwood for a group picture. But Jordan Goldwire’s family, despite the veteran point guard going on to have the best game of the Sooners’ senior...
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
March has finally arrived and that means that Selection Sunday is now only 12 days away! Before we arrive upon that exciting event, we have some pivotal conference tournaments that will either burst bubbles or steal bids. Mark Few's No. 1 Gonzaga squad, which has now lost to No. 9...
OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
When I say the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock is the best home-court advantage in college basketball it might sound like hyperbole, but it's not. The only argument I'll listen to is that Gonzaga might have a better advantage after winning 67 games in a row at home, but they're playing Texas Tech's non-conference as conference games every year. It's not incredibly difficult for Gonzaga to win regardless.
Arizona clinched the regular-season Pac-12 title outright in a dominating performance at USC on Tuesday night. The Wildcats remain on the top line of the bracket as the No. 3 overall seed after the win. Wisconsin, meanwhile, captured a share of Big Ten title with a win over Purdue on a shot by Chucky Hepburn with 1.5 seconds to go. The Badgers can win the title outright on Sunday at home against Nebraska or if Illinois loses before then.
An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the Dayton Flyers and the Richmond Spiders at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Richmond is 19-10 overall and 11-3 at home, while Dayton is 20-9 overall and 5-5 on the road. Dayton had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at La Salle over the weekend.
After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
OMAHA, Neb. — There is currently just one team that the UConn men’s basketball team has played four or more times in its history and never beaten. That team is Creighton. No team, not even Villanova, has been more of a kryptonite to UConn over its first two seasons back in the Big East. The Bluejays have won all four matchups over that span, virtually all of them close ones.
Kobe Bryant is one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Kobe's talent was out of this world, it was his sheer confidence and self-belief that made him one of the best players in the NBA during his career. Kobe believed that no one could get the better of him under any circumstances.
