ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball and the NCAA Tournament Bubble

By David Cunningham
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. A week ago, I addressed the question, “What will it take for Virginia Tech to reach the NCAA Tournament?”. Since, the Hokies have won twice, both on the road. They gritted out a victory at...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Duke Has An NCAA Tournament Request: College Fans React

Duke made a somewhat atypical request ahead of this year’s NCAA tournament. The Athletic’s Seth Davis confirmed ESPN’s Wright Thompson report that the Blue Devils asked to be placed in the Midwest region. When landing a top seed, Duke usually opts to play in the East region,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
ESPN

Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including those at Louisville and Maryland, will also be a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Hokies#Acc#Espn#Mike Young Co#Rutgers
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Neshannock

OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lonestar 99.5

The USA is the Best Home-Court Advantage in College Basketball

When I say the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock is the best home-court advantage in college basketball it might sound like hyperbole, but it's not. The only argument I'll listen to is that Gonzaga might have a better advantage after winning 67 games in a row at home, but they're playing Texas Tech's non-conference as conference games every year. It's not incredibly difficult for Gonzaga to win regardless.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Kansas remains a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament projections despite upset loss to TCU

Arizona clinched the regular-season Pac-12 title outright in a dominating performance at USC on Tuesday night. The Wildcats remain on the top line of the bracket as the No. 3 overall seed after the win. Wisconsin, meanwhile, captured a share of Big Ten title with a win over Purdue on a shot by Chucky Hepburn with 1.5 seconds to go. The Badgers can win the title outright on Sunday at home against Nebraska or if Illinois loses before then.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Richmond vs. Dayton odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Mar. 1 predictions from proven computer model

An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the Dayton Flyers and the Richmond Spiders at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Richmond is 19-10 overall and 11-3 at home, while Dayton is 20-9 overall and 5-5 on the road. Dayton had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at La Salle over the weekend.
NBA
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Register Citizen

UConn men’s basketball team looks to stay hot, overcome its Creighton kryptonite

OMAHA, Neb. — There is currently just one team that the UConn men’s basketball team has played four or more times in its history and never beaten. That team is Creighton. No team, not even Villanova, has been more of a kryptonite to UConn over its first two seasons back in the Big East. The Bluejays have won all four matchups over that span, virtually all of them close ones.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy