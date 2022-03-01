174 explained.

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Danielle Brandon is one of America’s most prominent CrossFit athletes. Hailing from the US, Brandon has qualified for the CrossFit Games three times, finishing 9th in 2019, 15th in 2020 and 11th in 2021. The 25-year-old has won over a lot of fans with her incredible shows of strength...
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
BILLINGS- It came down to a forced jump ball, then a blocked shot as Rocky relied on their defense to hold off Carroll College 59-56. "Defense has been our calling card if you will from day one. We knew it would be a dog fight and give our kids credit they made plays down the stretch to help us win that ball game," said Rocky Head Coach Wes Keller.
There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
The Stillman basketball team was awarded a berth in the NAIA Tournament as a No. 7 seed. The field was announced Thursday.
Stillman (20-8) also won last year's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) small school national championship and is in the hunt to repeat, but will need a deep postseason run.
The Tigers will play in...
OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
LA GRANDE — Two pillars of the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team finished up the conference postseason with top honors. Senior Taylor Stricklin and junior Sailor Liefke were both named first-team all Cascade Collegiate Conference in the conference’s postseason awards announcement on Tuesday, March 1. The...
BOZEMAN, Mont. — One of Montana State’s most accomplished basketball players is now one of the best coaches in program history. Danny Sprinkle’s one-game-at-a-time mentality has put Bobcat basketball on the map. “We have not gotten too far ahead of ourselves, and talk about being where our...
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
The Big Horn Boys Basketball team limited defending 2A State Champ to 8 of 37 shooting from the field (21.6%), and allowed only 5 points in the first half (1 in second quarter), as the Rams would win 41-23, in the first round of the 2022 2A State Tournament. BH...
