I'm not going to pretend the Hidlay vs Lewis match isn't conference.

 2 days ago

If your system dictates that in a 3-way tie...

The Spokesman-Review

Dylan Darling scores 30 points; Central Valley eliminated by Kamiakin in 4A first-round game

Dylan Darling has done everything for Central Valley this season, including breaking the single-game and season-average scoring records in the Greater Spokane League. On Wednesday at Tacoma Dome, in the Bears’ State 4A first-round loser-out game against fourth-seeded Kamiakin, the 6-foot-2 guard was even asked to defend the Braves’ 6-foot-8 post Tyler Bilodeau, who will play for Oregon State in the fall, for long stretches of the game.
SPOKANE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Hernandez only Warden wrestler to place at state

TACOMA — At the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Mat Classic XXXIII this year, Warden High School sophomore Jada Hernandez was the only Warden wrestler to place out of the three that went to the state tournament. Hernandez was also the only wrestler from Warden to represent the girls team...
WARDEN, WA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Neshannock

OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Hillsboro News-Times

Girls basketball first round wrap: Beaverton cruises to win

The Beavers win easily over Central Catholic while seven other Westside teams play with mixed results.The No. 1-seeded Beavers "struggled" early but ultimately asserted their dominance, defeating Central Catholic 62-22 at Beaverton High. Beaverton junior post Zoe Borter led the Beavers with 15 points, with fellow junior Lainey Spear adding 14, senior Emily Rice 11, and junior point guard Maddie Naro making the fourth Beaver to score in double figures with 10. The Beavers will host Metro League foe Westview in the second round. The Wildcats defeated Forest Grove in their first round game 37-28. Cleveland 71, Mountainside 65 In...
KREM

Washington state tournament basketball scores and highlights: Day One

Gonzaga Prep 63, Federal Way 49 (highlights in video): Federal Way cut Gonzaga Prep’s lead to just four in the third quarter, but then Prep went on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Oregon State bound Jayden Stevens led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Bullpups will take on #2 seeded Curtis on Thursday at 9 PM.
WASHINGTON STATE

