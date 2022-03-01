I'm not going to pretend the Hidlay vs Lewis match isn't conference.

Dylan Darling has done everything for Central Valley this season, including breaking the single-game and season-average scoring records in the Greater Spokane League. On Wednesday at Tacoma Dome, in the Bears’ State 4A first-round loser-out game against fourth-seeded Kamiakin, the 6-foot-2 guard was even asked to defend the Braves’ 6-foot-8 post Tyler Bilodeau, who will play for Oregon State in the fall, for long stretches of the game.
TACOMA — At the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Mat Classic XXXIII this year, Warden High School sophomore Jada Hernandez was the only Warden wrestler to place out of the three that went to the state tournament. Hernandez was also the only wrestler from Warden to represent the girls team...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
BIRMINGHAM — There are few answers for Haston Alexander. Decatur Heritage didn't have them Thursday.
Covenant Christian's 6-foot-10 center put up 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 49-37 win over Decatur Heritage in Thursday's AHSAA Class 1A boys basketball state championship game.
Kobe Bryant is one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Kobe's talent was out of this world, it was his sheer confidence and self-belief that made him one of the best players in the NBA during his career. Kobe believed that no one could get the better of him under any circumstances.
The Beavers win easily over Central Catholic while seven other Westside teams play with mixed results.The No. 1-seeded Beavers "struggled" early but ultimately asserted their dominance, defeating Central Catholic 62-22 at Beaverton High. Beaverton junior post Zoe Borter led the Beavers with 15 points, with fellow junior Lainey Spear adding 14, senior Emily Rice 11, and junior point guard Maddie Naro making the fourth Beaver to score in double figures with 10. The Beavers will host Metro League foe Westview in the second round. The Wildcats defeated Forest Grove in their first round game 37-28. Cleveland 71, Mountainside 65 In...
Gonzaga Prep 63, Federal Way 49 (highlights in video): Federal Way cut Gonzaga Prep’s lead to just four in the third quarter, but then Prep went on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Oregon State bound Jayden Stevens led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Bullpups will take on #2 seeded Curtis on Thursday at 9 PM.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the calendar turns to March, Bend high school basketball teams are gearing up for playoff runs. Five teams -- the Summit, Mountain View and Bend High School boys and Bend and Mountain View's girls -- made the postseason in 6A. Mountain View sophomore forward Avery...
