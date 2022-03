Sports has seen some pretty cocky moves over the years. Babe Ruth calling his shot. Terrell Owens pulling a Sharpie out of his sock. Tiger shaking hands with Abraham Ancer before his clinching putt even dropped (sort of). All towering monuments of self-belief, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say Wesleyan Christian pitcher (and Mississippi State commit) Sam Cozart waving goodbye to a batter in the middle of his windup in the middle of an immaculate inning might just be the cockiest of them all. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s get nuts.

BASEBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO