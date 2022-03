No. 4 Duke secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and at least a share of the regular-season league title on Tuesday night with an 86-56 victory over Pittsburgh in coach Mike Krzyzewski's last trip to play the Panthers. It's the 13th time in Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure that the Blue Devils have earned a conference title. The victory improves the Blue Devils to 26-4 (16-3 ACC) and they can clinch the solo league title on Saturday with a win over arch rival North Carolina in Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO