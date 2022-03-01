ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book examines how the pandemic changed the way we love

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the pandemic and economic turbulence to deep political division and now war, it's been a tough couple of years for all of us. It has possibly been even...

www.king5.com

NPR

Books We Love: Recommendations About The Lives Of Women

The latest edition of NPR's Books We Love project rounded up hundreds of books to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're going to talk about some of the books we loved in 2021 about the lives of women. The audio was produced by Rommel...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: How Dostoevsky's 'Crime and Punishment' changed the way we see villains

In an age where most would agree that Hannibal Lecter’s charisma is at least as unnerving as his depravity, the idea of a sympathetic, likeable or just plain interesting fictional murderer is nothing new. But in 1866, when Fyodor Dostoevsky first published “Crime and Punishment,” a murderer who was anything other than unfettered evil was outside the public imagination.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship’ on Hulu, a Documentary About a True Anomaly of African-American History

Now on Hulu, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship tells the story of the last-known ship to transport slaves from Western Africa to the United States, a ship that still lies at the bottom of the Mobile River. In 1860, an American plantation owner commissioned the Clotilda to journey across the Atlantic, procure slaves and return them to Alabama, purely on a grotesque bet that he could get away with it – the slave trade had been abolished 50 years prior, and the ship was burned in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The 44-minute National Geographic documentary follows a dive crew as it probes the shipwreck, but more importantly, it presents the stories of Clotilda slaves’ ancestors as they look over the rare underwater archaelogical site.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Igbo landing: Remembering enslaved Africans who chose death over slavery by walking into the ocean

Faced with the reality of being slaves in a foreign land, Igbo people chose death as they walked into the ocean and drowned, while still chained to each other. It was one of the first documented acts of rebellion from the people of Africa against white slave traders. It was the year 1803, and 75 West Africans, with a majority of them being Igbo, were sold for $100 each to John Couper and Thomas Spalding. The Igbo tribe, hailing from Nigeria, were believed to be industrious, independent, and proud of their work. John Couper and Thomas Spalding 'bought' the Igbo people with the intention of taking them to work on plantations in Simons Island in the US. They were packed onto a slave ship but as the ship neared Georgia, Igbo people rebelled and took over the ship, killing the captain and some of the crew. The ship ran aground in Dunbar Creek, off St. Simons Island in Georgia, according to Mother Jones.
SOCIETY
KING-5

Do you still doodle? Book explores the benefits of sketching and how to get started

Almost everyone doodled when they were a kid with a strong imagination. Here's a question: do you still doodle today? If not, why?. In her new book, "Drawn on the Way," author Sarah Nisbett says that sketching has a lot of benefits. What's more, you don't have to be an artist to get started. She joined New Day NW to talk about why we should all doodle and how to get started.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wmagazine.com

Hilton Als Brings Toni Morrison’s The Black Book to Life

Toni Morrison in China, 1984. Courtesy of Princeton University Library (Toni Morrison Papers, Manuscripts Division, Special Collections, Princeton University Library). In 1974, Toni Morrison, then 36, published The Black Book, a collage-styled documentation of “the Black experience in America from 1619 through the 1940s.” Described by Morrison herself as “encyclopedic,” The Black Book was completed during her nonpareil stint as an editor at Random House, where she edited the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Dumas, Gayl Jones, and Angela Davis, fostering the authors and their work in a milieu still hostile toward Black literature and its subjects. The sloganeering of the time—exhorting Black Pride, Black Beauty, Black Power, Black Love—telegraphed the desires of the downtrodden to imagine better; yet they came with their own circumscriptions, which Morrison’s work attempted to evade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
SOCIETY
Vogue

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Terri Kozlowski

How the Feeling of Belonging is a Simple Way to Love Yourself

When you look outside yourself for the feeling of belonging, you choose to compromise what's true for you instead of being authentically youTerri Kozlowski. Everyone wants to feel that they belong, have a place to fit in, or be a part of something. It’s one of the foundational physiological needs. But even if you have friends, family, and a community doesn’t mean you have a sense of belonging. And without this feeling, you can’t grow because it will be restrained. After all, you are looking outside yourself for something the egoic mind desires.

