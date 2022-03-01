ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Offensive targets for the Vikings in free agency

By Sam Ekstrom of Purple Insider
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04az5n_0eSdOfQ700
Sam Ekstrom of Purple Insider

It’s officially March, and that means football’s version of March Madness — free agency — is right around the corner.

Once again, there’s no expectation the Vikings will be major spenders, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be activity. Minnesota, for instance, finagled their bleak salary cap situation last spring into enough money to sign 10 (!) potential starters in Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Xavier Woods, Mackensie Alexander, Bashaud Breeland, Everson Griffen, Stephen Weatherly, Nick Vigil, Sheldon Richardson and Dede Westbrook. The average cap hit per player: Around $3 million per year.

The bargain bin approach, however, looked like a mistake in retrospect. Certain players were available at low prices for a reason, and that led to volatility in their play. The Vikings generally got what they paid for; they saw the most consistent performances from Peterson and Tomlinson, who signed the biggest deals of the bunch, and the play of $1.1 million signees like Alexander and Westbrook underwhelmed.

From a team-building standpoint, the Vikings’ choice to plug holes on the cheap wasn’t sustainable. Leaks kept re-opening until Minnesota had a sinking ship by season’s end, and the next regime was left to refill those holes because of all the one-year contracts.

It’s important to remember, though, that last year’s leadership took a win or bust approach that justified their short-term decisions. Despite proclamations from ownership that the team should remain competitive in 2022, the new regime of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell may not be as willing to restructure veteran contracts that kick money down the road or prioritize short-term signings over long-term development. That should be kept in mind when evaluating potential free agents, as well as free agency budget. For example, the Vikings could turn Dalvin Cook’s salary into signing bonus this year for additional savings, but that may not be a smart move to make long term, even if it costs them free agency capital.

The defense is where the truly difficult decisions will occur, but let’s ease in with a look at some targets on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Needs: A bridge starter if Kirk Cousins is dealt for draft picks

If Kirk Cousins is traded, and that trade does not return a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield, the Vikings will probably need to find a bridge starter unless they plan on rolling with a rookie to be determined later (unlikely).

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Hey, things went pretty well the last time the Vikings signed a quarterback who was about to turn 40 during the season.

Fitzpatrick missed almost all of last season with a hip injury, but we are still left with a strong impression from Fitzpatrick’s 2020 season with Miami, where he went 4-3 as a starter. Fitzpatrick posted the highest QBR of his career (70.9) in that half-season with a career-best 68.5 percent completion rate.

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $10 million deal in Washington last season, and his injury status may decrease his value below that number.

QB Jameis Winston: The former Buccaneers starter signed a one year, $5.5 million to be the Saints starter, then went 5-2 with New Orleans before a season-ending ACL injury. That knee will likely give teams trepidation and slow his market, but Winston could be a perfect bridge if he gets healthy and can play as smartly in 2022 as he did under Sean Payton.

QB Marcus Mariota: The Vikings could also go with the guy who was taken one pick after Winston in 2015. The former Titans starter and Raiders backup fell out of favor in Tennessee, but he has a playoff win under his belt and one very strong season where he threw 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions (2016). His mobility would also increase his value.

Offensive line

Needs: Starting center, starting right guard

There is an embarrassment of riches in this year’s free agency class on the interior offensive line. Six of Pro Football Focus’s top 18 centers from last season are hitting the market, giving the Vikings an opportunity to upgrade from Garrett Bradbury. In addition, 10 of the top 34 qualified guards are available if the Vikings seek to improve their right guard spot from Oli Udoh.

C Brian Allen: In his first year as a full-time starter with the Rams, Allen ranked 10th among PFF’s qualified centers. At just 26 years old, the team that signs him could get his best years as a football player, and in Minnesota he’d be able to work in a scheme he knows.

C Ben Jones: A tried and true veteran. In 10 years with Houston and Tennessee, he’s never had a PFF grade below 69.4, which is superb consistency. Historically, Jones is a good pass blocker, he has experience playing guard for flexibility purposes, and at almost 33 years of age, he wouldn’t be all that expensive. A moderate three-year deal could keep Jones around for a few years to anchor the interior of the line.

RG Brandon Scherff: He is undoubtedly the top prize of all guard free agents, so he’ll probably demand Joe Thuney money, which was $16 million per year. The Vikings couldn’t swing this in their current situation, but if they traded Cousins and Danielle Hunter, for instance, they’d suddenly have money to make a deal like this.

RG Austin Corbett: The 26-year-old played over 2,500 snaps the last two seasons in the Rams scheme. His pass blocking has occasionally lagged behind his run blocking, but it would still be better than the Vikings have seen recently. PFF projects his contract at just over $9 million per year.

RG James Daniels: Super young at just age 24 and already has four years of reps under his belt as a left guard, center and right guard. Ranked as the No. 16 PFF guard last season. Frankly surprising he wasn’t extended by the Bears, but maybe Chicago didn’t want to pay a second guard big money when they already had Cody Whitehair. Daniels would be a strong zone blocker under O’Connell, and there’d be no concern about giving him a long-term deal based on his age.

Tight end

Needs: Backup behind Irv Smith Jr.

The Vikings will likely lose Tyler Conklin in free agency, leaving them with Irv Smith Jr. and second-year man Zach Davison, who didn’t play last year. They’ll have to add tight end depth, and even though we’ll see fewer multi-tight-end sets than in years past, O’Connell may be want to take swings at weapons on all levels of the depth chart.

TE O.J. Howard: Whoever signs Howard is certainly justified in believing that they can get more out of him than the Bucs did. Tom Brady coaxed Rob Gronkowski back, who basically usurped Howard in the pecking order. Howard had some great moments in his three seasons before that, including 11 touchdowns and 997 yards in his first 24 professional games. The much-ballyhooed former first-round pick could be looking for a bridge deal.

TE Robert Tonyan: He tore his ACL last October, which will need to be considered, but the season before that he went off for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns with Aaron Rodgers. Like Howard, could be looking for a bridge deal.

TE Maxx Williams: Another guy who’s coming off an ACL tear, but the Vikings could take a swing on the former Gopher, who is amazingly seven years into his NFL career. Williams has never blossomed into the pass-catcher he was in college, but he remains an excellent blocker.

Wide receiver

Needs: Another weapon to add to the group

Would the Vikings survive if they looked at their roster and said, ‘We’re good’: Sure they would. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and whatever Ihmir Smith-Marsette turns into is a good core. That being said, receivers get hurt, as O’Connell observed last year in L.A., and the Vikings will be rolling with more three-receiver sets. It’s not realistic for the Vikings to go after the Davante Adams’, Chris Godwins or Allen Robinsons of the world, but acquiring another strong veteran shouldn’t be out of the question.

WR Sammy Watkins: Though he only has one thousand-yard season in eight years, Watkins has always produced requisite of a depth receiver on the boundary. At almost 29 years old, Watkins would be a veteran presence who is comfortable in a complementary role and wouldn’t cost too much. PFF estimates a $5.5 million salary.

WR D.J. Chark Jr.: Coming off a fractured ankle, Chark will need to rehabilitate his body and his NFL stock. A true deep threat, Chark already has a 1,000-yard season under his belt in 2019 and followed that up with a 706-yard season in 2020 despite having lousy quarterback play around him. In those two seasons, he ranked 13th and third, respectively, in deep targets. Chark’s connection with Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell is obvious, but Chark would have to be willing to be a No. 3 or 4 receiver.

WR Keelan Cole: Another former Jaguar who may be drawn to McCardell, sort of like Dede Westbrook was last year. Cole had passer ratings when targeted of 115.6 and 104.6 in his last two years with the Jaguars before taking a deal with the Jets that didn’t work out well. New York tried putting Cole on the boundary, where he was less effective. Cole is best-suited in the slot, and there’s optimism he could flourish with better quarterback play.

Running back

Needs: None

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu are all under contract. If the Vikings want another running back to eventual replace Cook or Mattison, they can find him in the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Buccaneers#March Madness#American Football
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury drops truth bomb on Kyler Murray’s bold contract demands

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this NFL offseason very interesting- and stressful- for the franchise. First, he made it a point to scrub his social media clean of anything Cardinals-related, which left the sports world to speculate on exactly what the two-time Pro Bowler meant by the move. Then, Murray released a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also just so happens to represent Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, essentially demanding a new contract from the organization in the politest way possible. Kingsbury spoke to reporters while at the NFL’s Scouting Combine and addressed Murray’s bold contract demands, dropping a truth bomb on the matter, as reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Four wide receiver targets if Aaron Rodgers stays in 2022

Four wide receiver targets for the Packers this offseason if Aaron Rodgers stays. Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers next season or not, wide receiver will likely be one of the team’s biggest offseason needs. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly High On Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade talks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to heat up this week at the NFL Combine. With that said, it appears two suitors have already emerged for the veteran signal-caller. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are “highly intrigued” by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback. During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open. Before...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden turns considerable profit selling his Vegas estate

Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for allowing emails of his to be released that ultimately forced him to resign as Raiders head coach. He would no doubt like to recoup some of the $60 million that was supposedly left on the purported 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the team four years ago. He may or may not see any of that money, but Tuesday it was reported that he did pull in quite a haul in the sale of his Vegas home.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy