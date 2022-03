During his Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 presentation, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares showed sketches of the Ram 1500 BEV promised for 2024. We got a rare glimpse today of an updated sketch of the 2024 Ram 1500 BEV. It came during a speech by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Tavares was releasing details about the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 Plan. The Ram 1500 is a huge profit center for the brand and its parent company Stellantis. Ram has already admitted that it will be late compared to other entries in the electric truck market, but it is promising to use the extra time to design a better truck than the competition.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO