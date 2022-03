We’ve highlighted how Vroom purchases go wrong. This story looks at how a sale to Vroom can also be a hassle. Alex On Autos is a respected automotive reviewer. Although we don’t know Alex and didn’t seek his input for this story, we feel it should be amplified. Alex reports that he has recently tried and failed, to sell his Ford Mustang Mach-E on Vroom. Based on our prior research, it seems like Vroom faces some real challenges. Here’s what Alex On Autos has experienced.

BUYING CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO