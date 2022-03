The Toyota RAV4 Prime is one of the top-selling EVs in America. Now owners are adding second ones to their driveways. Many affordable electric vehicle crossovers are selling in relatively low volumes. One that leads the pack in terms of deliveries is the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV). It “outsold,” other hot EV models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 battery-electric crossovers in 2021. Toyota’s ability to make the RAV4 Prime is really what set it at the top of the 2021 delivery list. Almost every vehicle model in America today is limited not by popularity, but by production capability. Toyota’s ability to overcome adversity in its production is now enabling a new trend. RAV4 Prime owners are buying second ones.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO