Scottish Labour to ditch red rose in rebranding

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...

PROTESTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO