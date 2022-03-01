Scottish Labour to ditch red rose in rebranding

Nicola Sturgeon has commended a seven-year-old schoolboy who is set to become the youngest person ever to bring a petition before MSPs at Holyrood.Callum Isted, from Livingston, West Lothian, wants to see the Scottish Government replace the disposable bottles of water given to primary school pupils with their lunches with a “sustainable, reusable, metal bottle”.The First Minister described the idea as a “really laudable aim and ambition” – and pledged she would try to speak to the youngster.Callum will make his case when he speaks to MSPs on Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee next week.Committee convener Jackson Carlaw highlighted the youngster’s efforts...
