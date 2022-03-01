ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish Labour to ditch red rose in rebranding

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish Labour it to replace its traditional red rose emblem with a thistle as part of a rebranding exercise to update the party's image. The red rose has been the Labour Party's logo since it was introduced by former leader Neil Kinnock in 1986. But Scottish Labour said it...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Secrecy row over why Scottish investment bank boss quit

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shutting down scrutiny" after refusing to tell MSPs why the boss of Scotland's national investment bank quit. Eilidh Mactaggart abruptly left her post at the government-funded bank last week, but did not give further details. Ministers have repeatedly refused to answer questions on the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boy, seven, wins praise from Sturgeon for taking bottle petition to Parliament

Nicola Sturgeon has commended a seven-year-old schoolboy who is set to become the youngest person ever to bring a petition before MSPs at Holyrood.Callum Isted, from Livingston, West Lothian, wants to see the Scottish Government replace the disposable bottles of water given to primary school pupils with their lunches with a “sustainable, reusable, metal bottle”.The First Minister described the idea as a “really laudable aim and ambition” – and pledged she would try to speak to the youngster.Callum will make his case when he speaks to MSPs on Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee next week.Committee convener Jackson Carlaw highlighted the youngster’s efforts...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Kinnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish People#Scottish Conservatives#Scottish Party#Uk#The Labour Party#Snp
BBC

NHS waiting times: Woman in agony waiting for hip op

"Seeing how much pain she's in is killing me," the mother of a woman waiting four years for a hip operation has said. It is only by screaming that Marie Morgan, from Carmarthenshire, can express her level of suffering. The 30-year-old, who has multiple brain conditions, can speak only a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Conservative MPs vote against move to make misogyny a hate crime

Conservative MPs have rejected an attempt to protect make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in a bid to offer women greater police protection.Tory backbenchers backed the government, as MPs voted 314 to 190 to remove a Lords amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill aimed at making misogyny a hate crime.Labour MP Stella Creasy condemned the government’s refusal to listen to women – telling policing minister Kit Malthouse he could go home without looking over his shoulder but “many of us can’t”.Speaking in support of the move make misogyny a hate crime, the MP for...
SOCIETY
BBC

East Suffolk Council orders review after tenants overcharged since 2014

A council has referred itself to the housing ombudsman after it came to light it had been overcharging tenants. East Suffolk Council has admitted more than 700 council tenants might have overpaid rent for the past eight years. The error came to light after a review relating to the authority's...
POLITICS
BBC

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian follows chief executive in standing down

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian has stood down five days after chief executive Gus Mackay quit following allegations of a bullying culture within the organisation. The governing body said that Brian, who was due to leave the board in April, has retired for health reasons. Mackay quit on Friday after...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sturgeon rejects accusation of ‘suspicious timing’ over bank boss resignation

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rejected a claim that the head of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) resigned in relation to a new economic strategy.Chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart announced she was stepping down from the SNIB last Friday – something Ms Sturgeon said ministers had been notified of earlier in February.But Conservative leader Douglas Ross claimed the timing was “suspicious”, with the National Strategy for Economy Transformation being announced on Tuesday.Ms Sturgeon refused to address the reasons for Ms Mactaggart’s resignation, which comes 18 months after her appointment, citing her right to privacy.“Everyone across the chamber will understand that...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy