ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mel Kiper, Jr.'s latest mock draft sends Kyle Hamilton to Big Apple

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7hSe_0eSdLPDA00

Where will Kyle Hamilton be drafted this spring? We know the former Notre Dame star will have his name called early in the NFL draft but just how early might that be?

Some projections have had him going as high as second overall while others have him falling towards the end of the top ten. One of the first to take over the world of analyzing the NFL draft has his latest 2022 mock draft out and sends Hamilton to the New York Jets at fourth overall.

Here is what Mel Kiper, Jr. of ESPN had to say about Hamilton:

“I’m going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you’re thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense.”

Just how bad was the Jets secondary in 2021? They gave up the third-most passing yards in the league while being outscored on average by over 11 points per game.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams High On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Kyle Hamilton
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Leaning 1 Way With Decision

We’re still collectively asking the same question today that we asked this time last year: Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers next season?. Until we hear something concrete from the reigning NFL MVP himself, we may not know. But ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington appears to know which way the winds are blowing.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Mock Draft#Big Apple#American Football#Notre Dame#Espn
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers would not allow Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for a different team

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
AllLions

Why Mel Kiper Sees Matt Corral Becoming Detroit Lions' Next Quarterback

The Detroit Lions are expecting to enter the 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff starting under center. This year's draft class at the quarterback position does not appear to be on par with those of the past few seasons. It's unfortunate, since general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' personnel...
NFL
People

Deion Sanders Sends His Athletes Message from Hospital Bed in New Clip from Coach Prime Series

Deion Sanders had an inspiring message for his athletes before undergoing surgery last fall — and delivered it from his hospital bed. In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions' Coach Prime, Sanders, who is the head football coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi, tells the team he'll be undergoing foot surgery and will miss practice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers looking at three veteran options at QB

The Steelers have repeatedly praised Mason Rudolph in public when asked about the team’s quarterback situation. However, they’ve also made it clear they intend to add competition for the starting job this offseason, something which will likely involve being active in free agency. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, three QBs the team is targeting are Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitch Trubisky.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback. During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open. Before...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy