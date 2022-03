It was date night for empty-nesters Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the 28th-annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place on Sunday, Feb. 27. Although not nominated themselves for their work on 1883 — a problem that is sure to be remedied at next year's show — the country couple did pop up onstage at one point. McGraw and Hill presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, a trophy which went to Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game, a breakout series for Netflix in 2021.

