Major League Baseball's latest negotiations with players yielded little progress on Sunday, sparking fears that the start of the season could be further delayed. MLB has already cancelled the opening round of fixtures in the 2022 season, which was supposed to start on March 31. Owners and players met for less than two hours on Sunday but made little progress on the economic issues that separate them. "We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly," MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said in comments reported by USA Today.

MLB ・ 24 MINUTES AGO