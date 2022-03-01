ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadow Blade+ is coming to Apple Arcade on March 4

By Oliver Haslam
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShadow Blade+ is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday. The game will be available for iPhone and iPad. Unfortunately, no game controller support has been added to the original touch-based controls. Apple Arcade is getting a new action platformer come March 4 when Shadow Blade+ comes to the App...

