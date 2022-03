South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and a trio of Gamecocks featured prominently in the annual SEC awards, the conference office announced today. In addition to Staley as the league's Coach of the Year, junior forward Aliyah Boston grabbed Player of the Year honors and continued her career sweep of the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, claiming the honor for the third time in as many seasons. Senior Destanni Henderson joined Boston on the All-SEC First Team, and Zia Cooke made the Second Team by a vote of the league's head coaches.

