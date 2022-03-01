ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Charged With Murder In 19-Year-Old Victim's Slaying: Baltimore PD

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CNfp_0eSdJaBX00
Devon Young Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in January in Baltimore, authorities said.

Devon Young was being held without bail on a murder charge, following the death of Damond Price, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to 4800 Lorelly Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 27, for a reported shooting, when they found Price suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later taken to John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Young was being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility. No other information has been released.

Comments / 1

Cassie58
1d ago

There won’t be any young man left on the street if they keep killing one another. Please stop killing one another.

Reply
5
 

