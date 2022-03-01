ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Has Facebook warned you to secure your account? Here’s why

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kara Sutyak
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWEfo_0eSdJPQQ00

( WJW ) — Some people logging onto Facebook on Tuesday morning were getting a message about their account.

The message reads: “Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

East Tennesseans protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Meta says to help defend against “targeted attacks,” it’s requiring Facebook Protect for some accounts. The message also said that if you don’t turn on Facebook Protect for your account by March 17, 2022, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it.

Once Facebook Protect is turned on, it goes through to check your account for “vulnerabilities” and makes sure you’re signed up for two-factor authentication. Meta says that significantly improves the security of your account.

Meta also said Facebook Protect isn’t available to everyone. The company said it requires stronger security for accounts that have the potential to reach a large audience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities give new information on missing siblings

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been 10 days since Joshua, 15; Jacob, 12; and Amber Harmon, 8, were reported missing from Carter County. “There had been several reports that the children were missing school when they went out to check on the children, they were living in a hotel room and it was judged to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#East Tennesseans#Russian
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Visible suddenly terminated some customer accounts — here's why

Some Reddit and Twitter users have complained that Visible suddenly terminated their accounts and phone numbers. Affected customers took advantage of a recent promotion featuring a $200 gift card and reduced plan pricing for the first two months. Visible has responded to indicate that the cancellations were targeted at those...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
WJHL

Sheriff: Missing Dickenson Co. woman found dead in river behind home

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming confirmed that officers recovered the body of a Stratton-area woman who had previously been reported missing. Fleming said that the body of Nerissa Hope Blankenship, 36, was found in McClure River, which runs behind her residence. Fleming told News Channel 11 that family members had […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TBI focused on previous ‘areas of interest’ in search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) combed through thickets in Hawkins County on Monday during a planned search for missing 6-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells. TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart confirmed that crews will also return to the area on Tuesday. “Teams will be back in Hawkins County today, although I don’t […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JC business faces full staff walk-out, manager arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an incident in late January, a local business faced a full walk-out of all employees, a Johnson City man was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with sexual battery and the same business has been temporarily closed. According to an affidavit filed with Washington County General Sessions Court, an […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man charged with burglary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with burglary. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Rambling Road where the victim said she saw her boyfriend’s car in the driveway. The deputy reported that the vehicle was gone by the time they got there, but they noticed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Summer Wells’ mother, grandmother respond to sheriff’s comments

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother and grandmother of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells addressed comments by the Hawkins County sheriff about the family not cooperating with investigators. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that the family was “not cooperating right now” and added that the family “has attorneys.” Lawson’s comments came […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Benzinga

Here's Why This Analyst Downgraded Facebook Parent Meta

Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) to Hold from Buy. Facebook invested 21.7% of revenue in research and development in the last quarter, and the intended reorientation toward virtual products and services offers new earnings potential in the future. However, the development of the...
MARKETS
WJHL

WJHL

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy