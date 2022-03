Last spring, I spotted a killdeer in my cleanly mowed, nearly barren backfield. What could this bird be attracted to in that environment?. Killdeer are members of the Plover family, which are shorebirds. I find killdeer to be captivating because, unlike most shorebirds, they have adapted to living near humans. They often make their abodes on golf courses, dry fields, farmlands, and residential lawns, as well as the usual shorelands. They may breed at the Kachina Wetlands in Flagstaff, and also inhabit Coconino County’s dry, open regions, like your field. I love their plaintive, drawn-out flight call: "Kill-deeer.”

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO