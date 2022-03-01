One player from each team the 49ers should be interested in: NFC East Edition

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson. “That’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed,” Carroll said. “It’s been the same every year we’ve been here so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there.” Carroll was later even more definitive. While meeting with local beat writers away from the podium, Carroll, who added that he and Wilson have stayed in communication through the offseason, said general manager John Schneider has given a standard message when teams may call: “We’re not shopping the quarterback.” This year has been mostly quiet to date on the Wilson front after last offseason when there was plenty of noise and ongoing speculation about his future with the Seahawks. Wilson played in 14 games in 2021, throwing for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Seahawks finished 7-10, their first time with a losing record since Wilson’s arrival and missed the playoffs for just the second time.

