ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. and Facebook whistleblower among those sitting with Jill Biden during SOTU

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House has revealed the small group of individuals invited to sit in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box during Tuesday night's State of the Union. According to a...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Fox News

Mike Pence calls on Biden hit Russia harder, restart Keystone Pipeline: 'Putin only understands strength'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on "America Reports" that President Biden needs to impose tougher sanctions against Russia after they invaded Ukraine. "We need to sanction the oil exports for the Russians and in the exact same moment, President Biden should authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and authorize oil and gas leases and exploration in the United States of America. Those two things in combination would send a deafening message of strength," Pence told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Ukrainian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Mitt Romney says Americans who support Putin are ‘almost treasonous’

Mitt Romney has called out Americans who support Russian president Vladimir Putin as being “almost treasonous”.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the Utah Senator said many of Mr Putin’s apologists and supporters in the United States had begun “changing their stripes” after seeing the global outrage to the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents, he has been an adversary of America at every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy