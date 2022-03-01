Got Heat and Electricity?

The cooling and heating features that a home comes with can be an important factor to consider—especially in certain climates. A home in a coastal area of southern California with moderate year-round climates may not need central air conditioning, as it’s common to cool homes by simply opening windows. If you are considering whether to purchase a home with central cooling in this area, factor in the cost of the upkeep compared to the value it adds to the property. Homes in cold climates need working heating features—and some types of heating systems can be much more efficient than others. The age of the air conditioning or heating system may also matter, as most units will need to be replaced or require major repairs after 10 to 15 years. Other factors, like what the system requires for routine maintenance, or how much it costs to heat or cool the home, also matter, as these elements have a big impact on your costs as a homeowner.

