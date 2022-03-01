ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Got Heat and Electricity?

alleynews.org
 3 days ago

Can you imagine life without electricity and heat? During a Minnesota winter we’d be going to bed at 4 pm in December and sleeping under a pile of smelly bear skins. We take our access to electricity and heating for granted, but there is a lot happening on the other side...

alleynews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCVB

In push toward electric heat, Mass Save slashing rebates

BOSTON — Big changes are coming for the state's Mass Save program which helps foot the bill to makehomes more energy-efficient. And the changes might impact how you heat your home. One Massachusetts man says he was told the program's overhaul meant he would not get paid for putting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

Cooling and heating features

The cooling and heating features that a home comes with can be an important factor to consider—especially in certain climates. A home in a coastal area of southern California with moderate year-round climates may not need central air conditioning, as it’s common to cool homes by simply opening windows. If you are considering whether to purchase a home with central cooling in this area, factor in the cost of the upkeep compared to the value it adds to the property. Homes in cold climates need working heating features—and some types of heating systems can be much more efficient than others. The age of the air conditioning or heating system may also matter, as most units will need to be replaced or require major repairs after 10 to 15 years. Other factors, like what the system requires for routine maintenance, or how much it costs to heat or cool the home, also matter, as these elements have a big impact on your costs as a homeowner.
HOME & GARDEN
WTAJ

New Brand of Heat Pumps at Mount Union Lumber & Supply: Mitsubishi Electric

Sponsored Content by Mount Union Lumber & Supply Inc. Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply has some big news! They are adding another brand of heat pumps to their inventory — Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric’s technologically advanced mini-split air conditioners and heat pumps can provide superior comfort,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
Wicked Local

Massachusetts wants to pay you to convert to electric heat

Over the next three years, Massachusetts residents are encouraged to take advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives to make the transition to electric heat. In fact, the state's climate goals depend on it. In February, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approved Mass Save's new 343-page three-year...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 21 Online

Household Heating Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – Experts are warning homeowners to make sure snow isn’t blocking any of your pipes. This is especially a concern when it comes to a home’s furnace. Snow can prevent the furnace from breathing properly. So, experts say to make sure there aren’t any blockages around the PVC pipe.
DULUTH, MN
thespruce.com

What Is EM Heat on a Thermostat?

There are many different appliances and systems that help to keep the home comfortable and running efficiently, but most people don't know a lot about these systems. The good news is that as long as they are working properly, there is no need to touch them, and if something goes wrong, you can call a professional to address your concerns. That is definitely one way of approaching home maintenance, but issues can arise when a little bit of unnecessary information falls into the mix.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy