Middle East

Undertones: Taliban narratives about Afghan women

By Civic Media Observatory
globalvoices.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Undertones, the Civic Media Observatory newsletter! In each edition we'll analyze an event, emerging trend, or a complex story, identifying key narratives of urgent public interest, delving deep into the context and subtext of local, vernacular and multilingual media. Undertones also offers an entry point into the public datasets...

globalvoices.org

Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
Bangor Daily News

The US is starving Afghans because the Taliban humiliated it

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Because the Taliban have been designated as “terrorists,” it is possible for the United States not only to embargo American aid and trade to...
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
UPI News

