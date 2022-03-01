Game Preview: Gators looking to complete season sweep of UNF on Tuesday

Florida baseball is enjoying a five-game winning streak after dropping the opening series of the season to Liberty. The Gators will head to Jacksonville on Tuesday to face the North Florida Ospreys as they hope to continue their winning ways.

UNF is a familiar opponent for Florida seeing as the two programs met up just under a week ago. The Ospreys kept things tight, but the Gators walked away victorious, 3-1. Middle infielder Coly Halter made the difference in that one with a two-run home run in the third inning.

Following the loss to Florida, UNF was swept by Connecticut over the weekend. Home-field advantage didn’t seem to make much of a difference against the Huskies, and the Gators are coming into Jacksonville with some swagger behind them. Of course, UF’s offense has been spotty at times early on in the season and midweek pitching can always be questionable.

Timmy Manning got the start last Tuesday in hope of giving him a confidence boost before returning to the weekend rotation. He only threw one inning against the Hatters, but it seemed to help a bit in his start on Sunday. Left-hander Brandon Sproat, who struck out a career-high eight batters against UNF last week, will get the Tuesday start this week.

The Gators should be able to make it six-in-a-row Tuesday night, especially if they keep up the near 10-run average they managed against Georgia State over the weekend.

Projected Starting Lineup

C Mac Guscette

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Jud Fabian

RF Sterlin Thompson

DH Kris Armstrong

NOTES: No official lineup has been listed for this game just yet, but this is what the Gators have been going with lately.

Probable Starters

Team Pitcher Record ERA

UNF TBD

FLORIDA Brandon Sproat 1-1 2.57

NOTES: Brandon Sproat struck out eight last week against UNF, making him an easy pick for this week’s matchup. The Ospreys haven’t announced a starter just yet. Gators Wire will provide updates as they come in.

Series History

OVERALL 16-7

AT HOME 13-4

AWAY 3-3

NEUTRAL 0-0

NOTES: Florida owns this series against North Florida, but much of the winning has come in Gainesville. The teams have split the six games played in Jacksonville, but the last home win by the Ospreys in the series came in 2012.

Follow the Action

Wednesday (6:05 p.m. EST)

* Watch link goes directly to game feed

Prediction

This game should have a similar result as last week’s matchup, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Florida tack on some extra runs if possible. We saw Kevin O’Sullivan lay on the gas against Georgia State over the weekend and some of that had to be with the hope of energizing the program after a sluggish start. With most of the squad’s hitting improving, there’s nothing left to do other than to beat the teams they are supposed to beat.

Prediction: Gators win, 7-2

