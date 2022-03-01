Airfield Estates 2019 Dauntless Red Wine, Yakima Valley, $18

The North End’s Mamma Maria, Il Capriccio in Waltham, and Eataly Boston are the only places in Massachusetts to try Don Antonio Riserva 2016. There are some wines so special they come only in what Italians call “formati importanti,” which translates to “important formats.” Specifically, they’re talking about an impressive three-liter double-magnum, four times the size of an average bottle. Don Antonio Riserva 2016 from Sicilian winemaker Morgante is one such wine: A fine Nero d’Avola, Don Antonio is a silky red with an imposing structure redolent of ripe cherries, rose, sweet spices, liquorice, and cocoa. It aged for three years in its formati importanti, and is rarely offered by the glass.
