ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Introducing Columbus Inno Madness

By Eleanor Kennedy
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 1 day ago

Our Columbus Inno Madness competition is here. And we've got 16 local startups vying for the coveted title of 2022 Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in?. Whether you believe in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbus Business First

Revitalizing Flexible Interior Construction Solutions for Columbus Business Community

LOTH, leader in workplace solutions, is pleased to announce a new and exciting partnership with Falkbuilt to support Digital Component Construction within the Columbus, Ohio market. “We are thrilled to lead the support of Digital Component Construction growth for Columbus’s strong business community” says Julie Bakenhaster, VP of Interior Construction of the Columbus Falk Branch. “By leveraging Revit technology into the process to work smarter, Falk offers a seamless interior construction solution that speeds up schedules and offers almost endless design options.” Co-founded by proven industry pioneers Mogens Smed and Barrie Loberg, Falkbuilt has developed a new and incredibly simple solution that combines proven construction methods with next-gen technology to build beautiful, high-performing and cost-effective environments. Falk manufactures a full array of quality interior construction components—partition systems, doors, interior folding walls and more—for use in commercial, educational, healthcare, public and residential buildings across North America and around the world. The company is committed to providing the most responsive customer service in the construction industry. “By partnering with Falkbuilt, we are now positioned to support our clients earlier in the project development process giving them a comprehensive line of support through completion,” says Jason Lawler, LOTH Columbus President. “As businesses continue to look for ways to streamline outsourced solutions, we now offer that advantage.” For more information about Falkbuilt and Digital Component Construction, please contact Julie Bakenhaster, VP of Interior Construction at Julie.Bakenhaster@falkbuilt.com or visit Falkbuilt.com About LOTH For 130 years, LOTH has grown to become the trusted partner to the leading corporate, healthcare, and educational institutions in the Cincinnati + Columbus regions for the creation of innovative spaces. Our design experts blend furniture + technology solutions that are designed to facilitate workflow, enhance collaboration, and build culture.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Columbus Business First

Join Us at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce 2022 Women in Business Summit!

Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, 2022 by joining us at the 1st Annual Women in Business Summit. You'll have the chance to grow and develop professionally, while networking with talented female executives from across Ohio. There will be breakout sessions on topics such as work-life balance, access to capital and civic engagement. To attend at a discounted rate of $50, use discount code 2022WS50 when registering. Please feel free to contact Lindsey Perkins with any questions at (614) 629-0911.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Crew#Software Company#Covermymeds#Beam Dental
Columbus Business First

Largest Central Ohio Accounting Firms

We rank Central Ohio's largest accounting firms by number of professionals – CPAs, other professional accountants, and consulting/advisory employees – serving clients in Central Ohio. Information on the list is provided by firm representatives and could not be independently verified.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Columbus Business First

The week in bankruptcies

Columbus-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Feb. 18. Year-to-date, the court recorded one Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filing, a 67% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Health IT startup PriorAuthNow raises $25M

After quadrupling business over the past year and landing a major distribution partner, Columbus health IT startup PriorAuthNow has raised another $25 million in venture capital. The software platform that automates the insurance prior authorization process for medical procedures has $61 billion of clients' net patient revenue flowing through it...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy