Introducing Columbus Inno Madness

LOTH, leader in workplace solutions, is pleased to announce a new and exciting partnership with Falkbuilt to support Digital Component Construction within the Columbus, Ohio market. “We are thrilled to lead the support of Digital Component Construction growth for Columbus’s strong business community” says Julie Bakenhaster, VP of Interior Construction of the Columbus Falk Branch. “By leveraging Revit technology into the process to work smarter, Falk offers a seamless interior construction solution that speeds up schedules and offers almost endless design options.” Co-founded by proven industry pioneers Mogens Smed and Barrie Loberg, Falkbuilt has developed a new and incredibly simple solution that combines proven construction methods with next-gen technology to build beautiful, high-performing and cost-effective environments. Falk manufactures a full array of quality interior construction components—partition systems, doors, interior folding walls and more—for use in commercial, educational, healthcare, public and residential buildings across North America and around the world. The company is committed to providing the most responsive customer service in the construction industry. “By partnering with Falkbuilt, we are now positioned to support our clients earlier in the project development process giving them a comprehensive line of support through completion,” says Jason Lawler, LOTH Columbus President. “As businesses continue to look for ways to streamline outsourced solutions, we now offer that advantage.” For more information about Falkbuilt and Digital Component Construction, please contact Julie Bakenhaster, VP of Interior Construction at Julie.Bakenhaster@falkbuilt.com or visit Falkbuilt.com About LOTH For 130 years, LOTH has grown to become the trusted partner to the leading corporate, healthcare, and educational institutions in the Cincinnati + Columbus regions for the creation of innovative spaces. Our design experts blend furniture + technology solutions that are designed to facilitate workflow, enhance collaboration, and build culture.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO