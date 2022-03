Some of the highest profile U.S. companies — along with a handful in Georgia — curtailed or suspended business in Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. But as Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia would divest its investment and pension money from Russia, most Georgia companies contacted have expressed caution or ducked a reporter’s inquiries about their actions. Most were reluctant to even discuss their economic entanglements in Ukraine or Russia, and if they do, it’s mostly to say they are warily watching.

